The demand for video-based content on the Internet is constantly increasing, which is why content creators are always in need of new platforms where they can share and sell their videos. If you’re one of those creators who is searching for the best ecommerce platform to sell videos online in 2020, you’ve come to the right place.

In case you are short of video ideas or you want to know all the different types of videos that can be sold online, we’ll first go over that. Then we will give you six ecommerce platform recommendations that are suited for a variety of videos. You will undoubtedly find one that works for you so you can easily start to sell videos online.

Lastly, we will briefly explain which criteria to keep in mind when choosing an ecommerce platform, given that finding the right platform for your videos is just as important as uploading high-quality content.

And with that said, it’s time to brainstorm some video content ideas.

Types of Videos You Can Sell Online

One of the first steps in learning how to sell videos online is deciding what kind of videos you would like to sell. For starters, ask yourself, what are you prepared to sell? Is it a product, a skill, or knowledge of some subject? Whatever your expertise might be, there is a way to transfer it in a video format, you just need to find the right method of doing so.

Let’s go over some specific video recommendations that you can utilize on your platform of choice.

Courses

One of the most obvious choices is creating a course on something you’re an expert in. It’s important to note right from the start that some types of courses will require you to have special training and certification, so keep that in mind. With other courses you could get away with not having a professional certificate – your knowledge and experience will suffice.

So, what are some concrete examples of courses to get you inspired?

If you’re a creative type that loves art, you can sell courses in painting, writing, sketching, acting, playing instruments, creating movies and movie scripts, filming and editing videos, and similar art subjects.

If you have knowledge on a specific subject or science, you can teach anything from physics, maths, and chemistry to biology and sociology.

You can also create specific courses centred around a certain skill like SEO, graphic design, or Photoshop.

Tutorials/ Instructional Videos

When someone mentions the word tutorial, most of us think of makeup tutorials (they are among the most popular content published on YouTube, after all), but there are plenty of tutorials that you can upload on an ecommerce platform that people would buy. What they all have in common is that the person who is teaching the tutorial is always knowledgeable and informed on what they’re doing and they patiently explain the task step by step that makes it easy even for beginners to follow along.

A tutorial can be about anything you think the public might want to learn – from installing a certain game to playing a certain song on a piano.

Source: HDpiano

Workout Videos

Are you an experienced personal fitness trainer who wants to sell videos online and teach people how to lead healthier and more active lives? Then making workout content is the perfect option for you.

There are plenty of workout videos that can be found online, but don’t let this fact discourage you from giving it a go. After all, you can always find a niche that’s not so popular, explore that for a while, and see how it goes. Workout videos vary in length and intensity, which leaves plenty of room for experimentation. For instance, you can upload yoga videos, HIIT videos, strength training videos, or pilates videos.

Webinars

A webinar is an umbrella term for lectures, seminars, or workshops that are executed on the internet. The same structure to regular seminars applies – you lecture the participants on a particular topic while they pay attention and ask you questions at the end. Plenty of webinars feature a post-lecture discussion as well.

Webinars are a great way to allow for a larger audience. Anyone in the world with internet access could easily join the discussion without having to travel hundreds of miles and spend a lot of money. You can have as many people as you’d like in a seminar, so it’s quite cost-effective overall.

Comparison Videos

You’d be surprised to know that many people often struggle to decide between two similar products. Comparison videos are for those who are passionate about a certain topic and love analyzing in detail new and hit products. We typically associate comparison videos with videos discussing technology, but you can do comparison videos on just about any topic as long as you’re prepared to talk in-depth about the peculiarities of the products you’re comparing.

Spiritual, Self-help, and Inspirational Videos

If you like helping people, then you might want to sell videos online in the realm of spirituality or self-help. This could encompass anything from meditation videos to videos on being mindful. Another niche you could try out is inspirational videos, where you can discuss many different topics that you think could improve someone’s life like increasing your confidence or learning how to be in control of your emotions.

The Best Ecommerce Platforms to Sell Videos Online

Muvi

Best Ecommerce Platform for Comprehensive Businesses to Sell Videos Online

Muvi is among the best ecommerce platforms to sell videos online because it comes with amazing features like hosting, transcoding, multiple payment getaways, and IT infrastructure management. It’s an over-the-top (OTT) platform that’s suitable for a variety of creators and accessible through a variety of devices like Android and Apple.

Muvi costs $399 per month for a basic plan and $3900 for a full package. You can get a 14-day free trial that will allow you to experience the platform without committing to anything. One of the things Muvi is most known for is its marketing strategies – the platform allows for plenty of ways to promote your content including SEO and social media, which is extremely important for any video creator. Setting up your platform will be easy and seamless, so you won’t have to worry about spending a lot of additional time creating the perfect store.



Pros of Muvi



There are plenty of amazing features that come with Muvi such as PPV, hosting, and transcoding;

Muvi is easy to use and access which can save you a lot of time and energy;

Your customers can access the platform across many devices which will make it more convenient for them.



Cons of Muvi



Muvi is a relatively expensive platform ( $399 for the basic plan, $3900 for a full package) and not every video creator will have the budget to afford it, especially when starting out.

Overall, if you have big plans for your business, then it’s definitely a worthwhile investment. You always have the option of starting out with the basic plan first and upgrading to the more substantial one once you get ahead.

Uscreen

Best Subscription-Based Ecommerce Platform to Sell Videos Online

If you are someone who wants to opt for a subscription-based ecommerce platform to sell videos online, Uscreen is definitely the perfect choice for you. It’s an all-in-one platform that runs on monthly subscription, giving your customers plenty of choice and control. You have the option of including live streams, which is definitely a plus for creators and customers alike. One of the best features of Uscreen is the ability to take full control over the video monetization – something a lot of video creators look for.

While Muvi was more suitable for large-scale businesses, Uscreen is definitely more catered towards smaller businesses and video creators. The price for a monthly subscription is lower than Muvi – video creators can get a basic plan for $149 a month. You will have the option of taking a free trial so you can easily decide if Uscreen is the right choice for you.

Uscreen is renowned for its customer service – you can access 24/7 support that will help you solve any problem which might come your way.



Pros of Unscreen



Uscreen is compatible with both Android and iPhone;

Uscreen is easy to use and beginner-friendly;

Great prices;

Incredible customer support.



Cons of Unscreen



Your customers won’t be able to access Uscreen on Mac and Windows;

You won’t have much control over the theme; the theme customization is limited.

Uscreen is the right choice for anyone who wants an easy-to-use platform without it being overpriced. The basic plan will cost you only $149, while the plus plan costs $299. It comes with its own website builder and you have the option of using multiple video formats – a feature that gives you the freedom to experiment with your content.

Vimeo

Most Versatile Ecommerce Platform for Small Businesses to Sell Videos Online

Vimeo is one of the most versatile ecommerce platforms out there that gives you the option of choosing between various flexible payment plans. For instance, you can start with a free 30-day trial or opt for the less expensive version with Vimeo basic. If your business is more advanced, you can try out some of the other versions like Vimeo pro ($20 a month), Vimeo Business($50 a month), Vimeo Plus($7 a month), or Vimeo Premium($75 a month), all of which offer free 30 day trials.

By using Vimeo, you can access some pretty amazing features including streaming and downloading. When uploading a video, you will be given the option to choose whether the video will be available for purchase or rent. Keep in mind that Vimeo does take some of the video revenue which amounts to almost 10% of the total earnings.

Pros of Vimeo



Easy to navigate and user-friendly;

Plenty of pricing options to choose from and a free 30 day trial with all of them;

It’s great for stand-alone content creators and companies alike;

You can easily see engagement trends and video analytics that can help your overall analysis;

Appealing layout and design.

Cons of Vimeo



Loading times can be slow sometimes.

Vimeo is an excellent option if you’re looking for a versatile and organized platform that will make it easier for you to sell videos online. The platform is user-friendly and very easy to navigate, so you won’t have to spend a lot of time learning how to use it.

3D Cart

Best Ecommerce Platform for Beginners to Sell Videos Online

3D Cart is one of the most popular ecommerce platforms out there, especially for beginners who are just starting out in the ecommerce business. It’s a hosted platform that comes with a myriad of helpful features like secure hosting, no transaction fees, API access, 24/7 support, plenty of themes and designs, device compatibility and affordable pricing.

You can choose between five different plans: startup store plan ($19 a month), basic store plan ($29 a month), plus store plan ($79 a month), power store plan ($129 a month), and pro store plan ($229 a month). As you can see, you have plenty of options to choose from, so you can find a suitable plan even if you’re on a budget. The platform designs can be edited and altered to suit your specific business accordingly. Your customers will find navigating and using the platform relatively easy and they will be able to pay through a wide range of getaways.



Pros of 3DCart



You can choose between a wide range of designs that you can edit later on;

24/7 support is available;

Plenty of options in terms of plans and payment so anyone could find a plan that suits their specific needs;

SEO optimization is available;

No transaction fees.



Cons of 3DCart

Some of the third-party apps can be limited.

All in all, 3D Cart is perfectly adequate as an ecommerce platform. The plans are reasonably priced and you can get plenty of extremely useful features even with the free version. Designs can be customized and edited, which is a plus. The platform is flexible and easy to navigate, something most video creators look out for.

SendOwl

Best Ecommerce Platform for Digital Products

SendOwl is an ecommerce platform that is quick and easy to set up and use. You can sell different types of digital products, including videos, for an affordable price. There are four plans to choose from, the standard one being their most popular plan which goes for $15. The premium plan costs $24 a month and you get tons of features that will help you set up your store. You can also choose the basic plan which, although limited in features, can give you the basics for starting out on an ecommerce platform. The basic plan costs $9, while you can get the business plan for $39 a month. The checkout and buying process is smooth and optimized, making the shopping experience easy for the customers. Other amazing features include the option to get a 30-day free trial and access to superb customer support.

Pros of SendOwl



The platform is customizable and easy to use;

Affordable plan options;

The customer support is easy to access and they offer quick problem-solving solutions.

Cons of SendOwl



The new features that are added on the platform can be a bit slower when using at the beginning.

By using SendOwl, you can ensure that your customers have a great shopping experience followed by a smooth checkout process. As a user you get access to some incredible features, all the while having affordable plans to choose from.

Sky Pilot

Best Ecommerce Platform for Online Courses

Sky Pilot is an app that’s partnered with Shopify that helps you create the ultimate customer experience. The design, although varies depending on the theme you choose, is attractive and minimalistic in general, making the process of using Sky Pilot a lot easier. The site set up makes it perfect for creating online courses. You can sell videos online simply by following a few instructions which you can learn from many of their instructional videos.

Have any questions or problems? The amazing customer support will be there to help and guide you through the process of setting up your store. Just like with SendOwl, the checkout process is quick and easy, which we’re sure your customers will appreciate.

There are five plans to choose from – a free plan that comes with 2 MB of file storage, a bronze plan that costs $15 per month that allows 1 GB of free space along with Vimeo integration, a silver plan for the price of $30 per month that gives you 5 GB of storage space on top of Vimeo integration, and a gold plan that costs $75 with 25 GB of storage space.

Pros of Sky Pilot

Incredible customer service and tech support;

The app is easy to set up and navigate;

Plenty of download combinations;

Secure to use.

Cons of Sky Pilot

Sky Pilot, unlike the other options listed in this article, doesn’t provide a free trial, but you do have a free plan with limited options.

You simply can’t go wrong with Sky Pilot – there are a myriad of plans to choose from (even a free one!) all of which come with alluring benefits and features. It should be a no brainer for both beginners and advanced video creators.

Platform Starting from Free trial Type of platform Muvi $399 Yes (14-day) Over-the-top (OTT) Uscreen $149 Yes (14-day) All-in-one Vimeo $7 Yes (30-day) Video-hosting 3D Cart $19 Yes (15-day) Hosted SendOwl $9 Yes (30-day) Standard Sky Pilot $15 / App

What to Look for in an Ecommerce Platform to Sell Videos

Have you decided what kind of videos you would like to sell online? Then it’s time to start the process of choosing a suitable ecommerce platform where you can share those videos with people who want to see them.

Before deciding on an ecommerce platform, it’s important to take into consideration some factors that will make it easier for you to sell videos online. Doing your research in advance will save you from any unnecessary stress in the future, so it’s definitely worth your time.

Here are some of the ecommerce platform characteristics that you should look out for.

Cost

Being informed about the initial cost of the ecommerce platform of your choice will help you avoid any further financial strains. Keep in mind that some platforms may charge you for any additional features that you might use, so try to pinpoint all potential charges and take them into account for the overall financial cost of the platform when you make the final decision.

If there are any monthly fees, be sure to write those down and count them towards the general cost of the platform.

User-Friendliness and Navigation

If you already know how to sell videos online, then it probably won’t be hard for you to get accustomed to using the new platform. Anyone who has previous experience with monetizing their videos will already know the ins and outs of most ecommerce platforms where you can sell videos online.

However, there might be some people who are just starting out and who don’t know how to sell their videos online. If you’re a newbie, having a platform that’s easy to use is crucial, so it’s an important factor that you want to keep in mind when making the final decision as to what platform to choose.

You can also think in terms of the platform being accessible and easy to navigate for your audience. This too is a key factor that will allow you to reach more people overall.

Stream and Downloading Options

Some ecommerce platforms come with stream and download options. For a vast majority of video creators, these are crucial characteristics that can help their business. If having the option to stream and download your videos is important to you, find an ecommerce platform that allows for both.

Customer Support

You never know when something might go wrong, so it’s pretty reassuring to know that the platform you’re using has amazing customer support for both you and your audience. Read up on some reviews that specifically discuss the platform’s customer support prior to making a final decision.

Those are the factors that you need to keep in mind while deciding on an ecommerce platform. Needless to say, you might require some specific features that aren’t mentioned here, which is why doing thorough research is key.

Conclusion

That concludes our best ecommerce platforms to sell videos online guide! Each platform we discussed comes with unique benefits and features that will suit different goals.

We hope you found the ecommerce platform you were on the lookout for where you can sell videos online and start your business seamlessly.