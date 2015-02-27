By the time someone comes to checkout from your online store, and to actually commit to pressing the buy button, you have already overcome a substantial host of challenges and potential distractions. At this stage, your customer is convinced that you are credible, they are happy with your headline terms and conditions, and they have their card details or their Paypal account logins ready to get going.

As in any physical retail environment, this is the best time to present them with additional, alternative products. Amazon do this incredibly well, by suggesting products that other shoppers have bought at the same time as the current product. At this stage, you are about to send a package to the buyer anyway, so you may as well be selling them an extra product, even at a small value, to squeeze maximum efficiency from your marketing and sales process.

By not offering POS add-ons and upgrades, you could be doing yourself out of as much as 20% additional revenue. In the competitive world of online retail, they are sales you can’t just leave on the table.

There are various ways you can present additional products at the point of sale. By ensuring that what you present is visible, complementary and an easy add-on to the shopping cart at the last gasp, you will allow for impulse purchases and extra spending at a time when your customers are most ready to close the deal.

Up-Selling

Up-selling happens on a daily basis, and it’s almost an expected part of so many mundane transactions that the collective conscious doesn’t even notice. Do you want to go Large? Extra cheese? Do you want a different colour?

Offering your customers the chance to upgrade is an effective way to segment your customers at the point of sale. Those who are price sensitive will stick with the regular price point. Those who don’t care will happily give you more money if you ask them to. It’s this crucial differentiation technique that allows retailers to squeeze a bit more profit from customers who are willing to pay it.

Think about ways you can up-sell for your products, and implement them from the beginning to maximise your overall sales. GoDaddy is one incredibly successful company that loves to up-sell, almost to the point of irritation. They don’t do it to be deliberately obnoxious – it’s because this helps squeeze more money out customers when the customers are obliging, and to not ask would be to shave a hefty chunk off the business.

Cross-Selling

Similar to up-selling, cross-selling is the positioning of other products that your customers might like to buy. If someone buys a bucket, the might also be interested in buying a space, and cross-selling puts this opportunity to them.

Think of Amazon’s ‘other shoppers also bought these products’ – this form of marketing is again reaching out to customers with the budget to buy more, and making them a highly targeted offer. This way, you can sometimes sell two products, rather than always selling a guaranteed one.

Payment Gateways

Payment gateways are important to your customers, because shoppers have doubt when buying anything online. In a nutshell, a payment gateway is an eCommerce application service provider that authorises credit and debit card payments for online businesses and online retailers. An easy way to get your head round a payment gateway and what it might look like is by liking it to a physical point of sale (POS) in a shop – it handles the transaction between vendor and customer.

Your payment gateway can reassure your customer that you are legitimate, or put them off entirely if you make the wrong choice. It can also determine whether your customer has a smooth checkout process, or it takes too long.

At the split second of purchase, these issues matter a great deal to your conversion rates, and so taking care when choosing how to handle payments is highly recommended.

If you want to take payments, understanding what a payment gateway is and how it fits into your business is important. A payment gateway is the secure link between your eCommerce website and your merchant bank. Equally important is the understanding the implications of taking card payments – you’re about to start taking highly confidential customer data, after all. The gateway protects customer credit/debit card details by encrypting this sensitive information – like the actual credit/debit card numbers – and ensures that this information is passed safely between 1) the customer and the merchant and 2) the merchant and the payment processor.

This how a secure payment gateway works (and it takes 2 seconds):

Your customer is on your eCommerce website and decides to buy a product, so submits an order

The transactional information is relayed to the payment gateway’s secure connection where it is encrypted

The payment gateway then forwards the information to your acquiring bank’s payment processor

The payment processor forwards the transaction information over to the association that the card used belongs to e.g. Mastercard or Visa

Next, the credit or debit card’s bank receives this request and sends a reply to the processor with a special code which signals whether the transaction will pass or fail e.g. if there isn’t sufficient funds available in the bank account

The payment processor then sends this message onto the payment gateway

The payment gateway receives the message and then forwards it onto your website – and then sends this information back to the card holder and also the merchant.

Fees

There are two types of charges that can factor in when choosing your preferred gateway – sign up/service fees, and transaction fees. Some payment gateways require an upfront fee and/or a monthly flat fee to use, plus a transaction fee, usually a small percentage on each transaction.

Others are free to sign-up, but charge a transaction fee. Payment processing fees are a cost of doing business, so it’s important to think about cost comparisons carefully – small savings can make a big difference when multiplied over sizeable transaction volumes.

Advantages of accepting online card payments

Consumers expect to be able to pay by card (and multiple card types)

Setting up a payment gateway is quick and easy – and payment occurs at time of sale

Card payments are more secure than cash

Debit and credit transaction costs are transparent

You can attract global customers

6 payment gateways options:

There are several natural choices most people opt for when it comes to payment gateways, and in reality these are the most familiar to consumers. Let’s look at a few of our favourites.

Paypal

Paypal is trusted. Most people have a Paypal account, or have at least heard of Paypal, so they trust putting their money through it. For all the service isn’t necessarily the best seller experience, it is particularly buyer friendly, and this is the reason so many people persist with using it. Perhaps the major drawback with using Paypal is that it’s relatively expensive, with a 20p + 3.4% charge per transaction. Especially for smaller purchases, this can be a considerable cost.

Ultimately, Paypal gets used because customers like it. And the bottom line is that you’ve got to let the customers decide.

Paypal Pros

Familiarity: Your customers are already familiar with Paypal as it has a strong household name with global customer base. They trust the brand, and may even have an existing Paypal account themselves. This makes Paypal a front-runner for any ecommerce site, as at the very least one of several payment options available.

Your customers are already familiar with Paypal as it has a strong household name with global customer base. They trust the brand, and may even have an existing Paypal account themselves. This makes Paypal a front-runner for any ecommerce site, as at the very least one of several payment options available. Existing Funds: Your customers may have existing funds within their Paypal account, which they are more likely to feel prepared to spend. Because Paypal is used so widely, this can have an upwards impact on your conversions.

Your customers may have existing funds within their Paypal account, which they are more likely to feel prepared to spend. Because Paypal is used so widely, this can have an upwards impact on your conversions. Flexibility of International Payment: Ideal for receiving payments from buyers across the world, Paypal is a flexible solution in terms of serving local currencies and converting into your own base currency, saving you a number of common ecommerce headaches.

Ideal for receiving payments from buyers across the world, Paypal is a flexible solution in terms of serving local currencies and converting into your own base currency, saving you a number of common ecommerce headaches. Partnership: Paypal have partnered with fellow payments provider, BrainTree.

Paypal have partnered with fellow payments provider, BrainTree. Multiple Payment Options: Paypal conveniently accepts multiple card payment methods.

Paypal conveniently accepts multiple card payment methods. No Merchant Account Required: You don’t need a merchant account – simply log in with your email.

You don’t need a merchant account – simply log in with your email. No SSL Certificate. You also don’t need a SSL certificate.

You also don’t need a SSL certificate. No Monthly Charges.

PAYG: PayPal introduced the PAYG model – useful for start-ups.

PayPal introduced the PAYG model – useful for start-ups. WordPress Compatibility: Supports eCommerce websites that operate using WordPress with special plugins e.g. if you operate using WooCommerce, you can benefit from PayPal Advanced and PayPal Express (among others).

Paypal Cons

Expensive: Paypal isn’t exactly cheap, and depending on your set up you could be paying a monthly fee in addition to the flat and percentage portion of each transaction (individual transaction fees are much higher than most payment gateways). These costs can seriously mount with volume, eroding your margins and making your job much more difficult.

Paypal isn’t exactly cheap, and depending on your set up you could be paying a monthly fee in addition to the flat and percentage portion of each transaction (individual transaction fees are much higher than most payment gateways). These costs can seriously mount with volume, eroding your margins and making your job much more difficult. Off-site: Paypal takes your customers off-site, through their own gateway in order to process the sale. This can have a negative impact on conversion rates, especially for larger online retailers who may prefer to make these marginal gains through retaining the sale on-site throughout.

Paypal takes your customers off-site, through their own gateway in order to process the sale. This can have a negative impact on conversion rates, especially for larger online retailers who may prefer to make these marginal gains through retaining the sale on-site throughout. Flow Issues: Paypal’s website has something of a retro feel to it, and it hasn’t been visually revamped to any great extent in years. For some sales, this could have a less than desirable effect on your conversions.

Paypal’s website has something of a retro feel to it, and it hasn’t been visually revamped to any great extent in years. For some sales, this could have a less than desirable effect on your conversions. Holding of Transactions: They hold 30% of vendor transactions for 90 days.

They hold 30% of vendor transactions for 90 days. Slow Support – They operate a 24-hour email service.

Stripe

Would-be industry up-starts Stripe have become serious players, catering to merchants in a way that Paypal doesn’t. Stripe can be integrated within your ecommerce site directly, which means customers never actually leave your shop. With Paypal, they are routed through the Paypal website. On a large scale, even this incremental difference could detract from the desired consistency of your shopper’s experience through the payment process, which makes a solution like Stripe more applicable.

If it’s not a feature thing, ecommerce sites are choosing Stripe because is compatible with a wide range of payments, and much cheaper than Paypal in terms of transaction fees.

Stripe Pros

Cheaper Than Paypal: Stripe is cheaper than Paypal for most transactions, which is enough reason in itself to make it a serious contender. It costs between 5% – 2.9% plus 20p flat rate for transactions and there are no monthly fees.

Stripe is cheaper than Paypal for most transactions, which is enough reason in itself to make it a serious contender. It costs between 5% – 2.9% plus 20p flat rate for transactions and there are no monthly fees. Easy To Integrate: As integrations go, Stripe is reasonably straightforward. However, if you aren’t technically minded, you’ll almost certainly need support to get Stripe functioning effectively on your website.

As integrations go, Stripe is reasonably straightforward. However, if you aren’t technically minded, you’ll almost certainly need support to get Stripe functioning effectively on your website. Keep Checkout On-Site: In a conversions business, sending your customers somewhere else to complete payment isn’t always desirable. With Stripe, customers are still on your site with your branding, so they can feel more certain during the checkout process.

In a conversions business, sending your customers somewhere else to complete payment isn’t always desirable. With Stripe, customers are still on your site with your branding, so they can feel more certain during the checkout process. Good Exposure: Its privately owned and has profited from a lot of PR and exposure.

Its privately owned and has profited from a lot of PR and exposure. Start-up Friendly: It has a strong focus on small businesses and start-ups.

Stripe Cons

Expensive for Debit Card Transactions: 2.4%+20p is expensive for debit transactions, and other payment providers do have cheaper costs for debit card (as opposed to credit card) purchases.

2.4%+20p is expensive for debit transactions, and other payment providers do have cheaper costs for debit card (as opposed to credit card) purchases. Requires Integration: While it’s easy enough to integrate, this is still a process that will require external assistance for most people, without the technical skills required to hook things up effectively

While it’s easy enough to integrate, this is still a process that will require external assistance for most people, without the technical skills required to hook things up effectively Email Only Support: For a mainstream payment processor like Stripe, this isn’t really good enough. Support comes only via email, and while their support function is quick, it’s not ideal to be waiting on an email response to often time-critical gateway issues.

For a mainstream payment processor like Stripe, this isn’t really good enough. Support comes only via email, and while their support function is quick, it’s not ideal to be waiting on an email response to often time-critical gateway issues. Developer built : Its built mostly for developers, which can leave some vendors feeling out of their depth.

: Its built mostly for developers, which can leave some vendors feeling out of their depth. Increased Volume Leads to Increased Fees: The more you sell, the more the transaction fees increase (more obviously than with other payment gateways).

The more you sell, the more the transaction fees increase (more obviously than with other payment gateways). SSL Certificate Requirement: You will need a SSL certificate.

You will need a SSL certificate. Supplier Charges: There are supplier charges for PCI DSS compliance.

There are supplier charges for PCI DSS compliance. Not Mobile Friendly: Do not support mobile payments (right now).

Amazon Payments

Amazon Payments is another great payment processor you can use, bringing the trusted name and brand of Amazon to your checking out process. Most people who buy from you can just log-in to their Amazon account to pay, or will have little resistance to checking out through Amazon if they haven’t done so before. This can be a major asset in finally closing the deal, and converting as many nearly buyers into actual sales as possible.

Amazon is probably best used for those selling items over £20, because the per transaction fees can be very high for low-level transactions when compared to other payment processors.

Amazon Payments Pros

Strong Seller Protection: Amazon back up their sellers, and provided you play by the rules of the programme, you will be protected against common fraudulent activities in the course of your ecommerce business.

Amazon back up their sellers, and provided you play by the rules of the programme, you will be protected against common fraudulent activities in the course of your ecommerce business. Convincer For Customers: Like Paypal, people know and trust the Amazon brand, and may even have their own Amazon account at present. This is perfect for convincing and reassuring during the checkout process, helping to prevent abandonments and lost sales.

Like Paypal, people know and trust the Amazon brand, and may even have their own Amazon account at present. This is perfect for convincing and reassuring during the checkout process, helping to prevent abandonments and lost sales. All Compliance Handled: With Amazon Payments, there are no need to worry about additional compliance requirements or merchant accounts, all of which are handled by Amazon on your behalf.

Amazon Payments Cons

Maximum Purchase Levels (20 items): Staggeringly, Amazon Payments only allow 20 items to be purchased on a single transaction. For reasons unknown, this decision could have an impact on certain types of ecommerce businesses using Amazon Payments.

Staggeringly, Amazon Payments only allow 20 items to be purchased on a single transaction. For reasons unknown, this decision could have an impact on certain types of ecommerce businesses using Amazon Payments. Same Costs as Paypal: Amazon Payments is benchmarked against Paypal in terms of its costs, which can quickly become a significant burden for ecommerce retailers.

Authorize.net

Authorize.net is feature heavy, but it comes at a price. If you want Authorize.net, you need to pay a $99 signup fee, plus $20 monthly to use the service, plus a $0.10 transaction charge. However, for merchants with particular, specialist requirements, these costs do make sense.

For example, Authorize.net has particularly advanced fraud protection features, which allow you to block certain known fraudulent IPs and to set filters for suspicious transactions and buying behaviour. Even filtering one or two fraudulent transactions can pay Authorize.net fees, so it’s easy to see how this could be a preferable option.

Authorize.net is owned by Visa, so you know you are dealing with a serious company. You do need to implement the gateway yourself, but those selling in volume will already know if this is the best option.

Authorize.net Pros

Good Support: Authorize.net support are on hand to help resolve any issues you experience along the way, with a responsive, helpful team at your disposal.

Authorize.net support are on hand to help resolve any issues you experience along the way, with a responsive, helpful team at your disposal. Low Transaction Fees: Once you get over the setup fees, the per transaction fees are much lower with Authorize.net relative to other payment processors, resulting in significant savings for volume sellers.

Once you get over the setup fees, the per transaction fees are much lower with Authorize.net relative to other payment processors, resulting in significant savings for volume sellers. Integrates Well With Ecommerce Platforms: Authorize.net payment gateways are easy to integrate across different ecommerce platforms, and well supported through various ecommerce and shopping cart scripts.

Authorize.net payment gateways are easy to integrate across different ecommerce platforms, and well supported through various ecommerce and shopping cart scripts. Variety: They have an answer for every different type of eCommerce store.

They have an answer for every different type of eCommerce store. Compliancy: They are PCI DSS compliant.

They are PCI DSS compliant. Multiple Payment Options: There are numerous payment options available including recurring payments, customer information management and more.

There are numerous payment options available including recurring payments, customer information management and more. QuickBooks: It integrates with QuickBooks.

Authorize.net Cons

Requires Merchant Account: Authorize.net doesn’t come with a merchant account, and you will need to set this up separately before you can use the service. Merchant accounts can be a headache for ecommerce retailers to setup and maintain.

Authorize.net doesn’t come with a merchant account, and you will need to set this up separately before you can use the service. Merchant accounts can be a headache for ecommerce retailers to setup and maintain. Requires Additional Compliance: Because of the structure of the Authorize.net service, you need to take care of additional compliance steps to stay legal.

Because of the structure of the Authorize.net service, you need to take care of additional compliance steps to stay legal. Setup Fees: The setup fees for Authorize.net are a downside to bear in mind, although most ecommerce retailers can recoup these over time in terms of savings on the cost of per transaction fees.

The setup fees for Authorize.net are a downside to bear in mind, although most ecommerce retailers can recoup these over time in terms of savings on the cost of per transaction fees. Monthly Fee: There is a £20 monthly payment for the gateway itself.

There is a £20 monthly payment for the gateway itself. Restricted Mobile App: Their mobile app is somewhat limited.

Their mobile app is somewhat limited. No Monthly Reporting Tools.

Intuit

Founded in 1983, Intuit are one of those payments companies that has been around for a long time – they are seasoned payments professionals who can offer merchants the whole eCommerce package. However, Intuit are not especially prevalent internationally, with most of their business happening in the US.

Pros

Low Fees : Its a 4% + 20p transaction fee per swiped transaction. There are no monthly fees or set up fees.

: Its a 4% + 20p transaction fee per swiped transaction. There are no monthly fees or set up fees. Simple Integration: Its easy to integrate with most eCommerce platforms.

Its easy to integrate with most eCommerce platforms. Speed: Its quick to get a merchant account.

Its quick to get a merchant account. QuickBooks Friendly: If you use QuickBooks to keep your accounts then you’re in luck, as Intuit is probably the payment gateway that integrates best with this software.

Cons

Transaction fees: 4% + 20p per keyed transaction.

4% + 20p per keyed transaction. Account reconciliation: Conversely, if you don’t use QuickBooks, you might find account reconciliation with other software quite a challenge.

Worldpay

Prevalent worldwide, Worldpay are one of the biggest payment service providers out there. Worldpay offer a whole host of services and have competitive rates. They are not known for their customer service though, so it depends if the human touch is part of what you’re looking for – and how much support you might need.

Pros

Speed: Worldpay are very quick at obtaining merchant accounts for new businesses.

Worldpay are very quick at obtaining merchant accounts for new businesses. Multichannel: They are full multichannel – so the chance to expand your business into other channels is a possibility.

They are full multichannel – so the chance to expand your business into other channels is a possibility. Easy Invoicing: If you intend to operate your business using invoicing, Worldpay offer an eInvoicing service.

If you intend to operate your business using invoicing, Worldpay offer an eInvoicing service. PayPal Integration: Worldpay allows payment through PayPal integration.

Worldpay allows payment through PayPal integration. Economies of Scale: Fees reduce with large volume of sales.

Fees reduce with large volume of sales. Quick Set-up Process.

Cons

Not Ideal for Small Businesses: While Worldpay are global with strong positioning, they are more focused on larger businesses.

While Worldpay are global with strong positioning, they are more focused on larger businesses. Capped Transactions and Bespoke Pricing: This may be a con, or a pro, but Worldpay operate using capped transactions and bespoke pricing. So your prices will depend on what you’re quoted at the time.

This may be a con, or a pro, but Worldpay operate using capped transactions and bespoke pricing. So your prices will depend on what you’re quoted at the time. Additional Charge: Fraud support is charged additionally.

Fraud support is charged additionally. Set-up Fees: The set up fee is expensive.

The set up fee is expensive. Weak Sales Approach: Worldpay are not known for their sales approach.

Worldpay are not known for their sales approach. Contracts: Customers are often tied into contracts.

Customers are often tied into contracts. PCI DSS Charges.

While these payment gateways are by no means the only ones on the market, they can offer start-ups and new businesses a comprehensive and solid eCommerce experience. They are all well-established enough in their own right, but the one you choose will depend not on them but your business. For example, if you’re planning steady and swift expansion, then opting for a payment gateway that doesn’t charge for high volumes of sales might be worthwhile. And, for small businesses happy to tick along finding their own feet, you might prefer a gateway that doesn’t charge for set up or have any monthly fees so you can keep your costs down while you get to grips with eCommerce.

Should You Force Sign Up To Checkout?

Some merchants force buyers to sign up, or to log-in before they are able to checkout their purchase. It is easy to understand the reasoning for this – by securing the sign-up, you get the chance to harvest important data, most pertinently the email address of your buyer, so you can pitch them offers in the future. But is this worth the potential implications on your conversion rates?

Any barrier to the checkout process is likely to have a negative effect on your conversion rates, reducing the numbers of those who will see the purchase through to its conclusion. Guest checkout is an absolute must if you want to optimise your web conversions. That doesn’t mean you have to lose out on all that valuable data – it’s about putting the customer experience at the core of your payment and checkout process, so it’s as easy as possible to give you money. Anything else can be collected after the event, in a way that doesn’t hinder your conversions like a forced signup.

Shoot For 1 Page Checkout

The optimum process for your checkout is to reduce the flow to one page. If ecommerce is a process of finding the most streamlined flow through your website, from first visit to successful purchase, a sharper 1 page checkout allows your buyers to get to the point of transaction much more quickly. Contrast this with checkout processes that require a signup, or a multiple stage process to get to the transactional stage. The quicker you can present the payment button to your buyer, the less likely they are to abandon, or to head elsewhere.

Reduce your checkout process to a single page wherever possible. Then start your CRO processes on that checkout page. This will deliver the strongest yield, in terms of driving your checkout rate upwards as you move to the optimum payment and checkout model.



Resources/Further Reading:

PCI Compliance

PCI compliance is an issue for any business accepting credit card payments. A set standard to which all merchants must benchmark, PCI compliance is about keeping card data secure and ensuring it is handled appropriately.

There are a number of general principles to be adhered to in order to remain PCI compliant, which aim to:

Create and maintain secure networks

Protect sensitive cardholder information

Maintain vulnerability management programmes

Create robust access control measures

Monitor and testing networks regularly

Maintaining information security policies

PCI compliance may be handled for you if you use an external payment processor, for example, Paypal, where you are never in receipt of the sensitive cardholder data to which these standards relate. However, in any event it is worth checking that you are discharging your compliance obligations with your payment gateway, to avoid incurring fines from the payment processors directly.

Further reading: https://www.pcisecuritystandards.org



HTTPS Security Certificates

If you are facilitating payments on-site, HTTPS security is a must-have. An HTTPS security certificate contains the key necessary to initiate a secure, encrypted browsing experience, which makes it significantly more difficult if not impossible to hack and decode the encrypted information being exchanged during the process.

HTTPS protects your buyers, your reputation and your conversion rate, by reassuring customers they are moving from the general, HTTP web into a more secure environment where they can share their card details without concern. Usually indicated by a padlock in the address bar, HTTPS encrypts the plain-text messages exchanged between server and browser, which might otherwise be open to hackers.

Further reading: https://www.instantssl.com/ssl-certificate-products/https.html

Virtually all e-commerce sites accept credit cards as their primary form of payment. To accept credit cards, you need a merchant account with a bank. A payment gateway is simply a service which connects your Web site with the bank. While there’s a bit more to it than that, in essence that’s all it is – a way to take payments online.

Typically, when a customer enters credit card details on your Web site, those details are sent to the payment gateway, which then does some hard work in the background and processes (or rejects) the transaction. It then tells your shopping cart whether the payment was accepted or rejected. All this happens in a few seconds while the customer is waiting. The money is then transferred to your bank account – when that happens depends on the terms of your service.

It’s a diverse industry and the description above is the most common scenario, but there are many variations on it.

There are three basic types of payment gateways. The first is an API (Application Programming Interface). This means that the customer never sees the payment gateway Web site – your shopping cart talks to it seamlessly in the background. This is generally the best option as it’s a transparent experience for the shopper, rather than being transferred to another site at the crucial moment of taking the money.

APIs sound a bit scary, but your shopping cart vendor should have done the hard work to support it, so there’s very little work for you, the shop owner, to do – see below for more. The only catch with this option is you’ll need a secure certificate installed on your server. These start at around $100 per year and work their way up quickly.

The second type is a third-party payment gateway. The customer starts the checkout process on your site, but completes payment on the payment gateway site. While this can be simpler to setup in some cases, the experience is unsettling for the customer, and you’ll probably lose a few sales. Some third-party payment gateways allow you to customize the page design.

There are also integrated payment gateways. In this scenario, you don’t need a merchant account from your bank – the payment gateway does everything for you. For start-up businesses, this can be an easy start. Generally the fees are higher for an integrated service, but the trade-off is simplicity for the shop owner. The best known integrated gateways are PayPal and 2Checkout.

How to Choose a Payment Gateway?

The first thing you need to know about a gateway is whether your shopping cart supports it. Unless you want to do some programming, you need to check for support. Most shopping carts support at least a dozen gateways, so check the list on your shopping cart vendor’s Web site.

Different payment gateways support different features. The most common features that you might need include:

Fraud detection: If your business is susceptible to a lot of fraudulent transactions (for example, you sell digital goods or mobile phones) then you should ensure your chosen gateway has fraud detection technology. You may pay a little extra for this, but it could be worth it. A shop selling women’s fashion will have far fewer fraud problems, so the extra cost (if there is one) may not be worth while. Additionally, if your business is classed as “high risk” – especially adult sites – many gateways won’t take your business.

Virtual terminal: This is a place where you can log in and manually process transactions among other things. For example, if you do phone orders, a virtual terminal may be important.

Recurring fees: If you have a service that takes regular payments – a monthly subscription for example – make sure your gateway supports this.

Fees: Of course, the fees the payment gateway charge are important. Be careful as there are a range of fees, and some services can get pretty imaginative on how to charge you. Fees might include a setup fee, monthly/yearly fee, fee per transaction (fixed or percentage), withdrawal fees (getting charged to get paid – amazing!), chargeback fees (these can add up quickly), fraud detection fees and possibly more. You’ll need to have an estimated number of transactions per month before you start to work out the best service for you.

There are many other issues to consider, such as accepting foreign currency, so you need to look at your individual requirements.

Its important to do your research. Phone around and cold call. Don’t be afraid to get quotes and don’t be afraid to say no. Make a priorities list (e.g. must have fraud tools, PCI DSS, 24/7 customer support) and go from there – the right payment gateway for your business will soon present itself.

Setting up a Gateway

Generally, setting up a payment gateway is easy. When you sign up, they’ll usually give you a customer ID, API key or similar. You go into your shopping cart, choose the payment gateway you’ve signed up for, and enter the details provided. That’s it!

There’s usually a “test mode”. This means the shopping cart will be integrated with the payment gateway, and will talk to it, but won’t actually process the transaction. Sometimes they have a special credit card number for test mode (Visa card 4111 1111 1111 1111 is a popular one) – check with your payment gateway for more details.

Choosing a payment gateway can be tricky. But apart from sign-up fees (which can often be waived if you ask nicely), it’s not too hard to switch to another if your service isn’t performing well. With easy integration and low barriers to switching, it’s a buyer’s market out there.