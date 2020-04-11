Shopify stores sometimes catch a little flak since they can look quite similar – that is if their owners aren’t aware of the customization options available to them. The old saying, “knowledge is power” certainly rings true here.

However, we would contend that the similar look of a lot of ecommerce stores – rigid grid systems, massive headers, and clunky menus – can be negated with the right tweaks. Quite simply, any Shopify store can become a stunner with a little thought.

So, if you’re lacking inspiration, we’ve put together a list of the best and most gorgeous 25 Shopify stores we could find. We split them into categories for easier browsing – and to make it convenient for you if you’re interested in a particular niche. If they can’t inspire you to put some work into your own store, nothing will!

If you are not familiar with Shopify, you can read our full Shopify review here.

Food and Beverage Shopify Store Examples

Good food and drink are a feast for both the palate and the eyes – and your Shopify store should be no exception. Devour our top choices below.

Ratio Coffee is a beautiful Shopify store with a balanced colour palette and a smooth scrolling system that embodies the elegance of their products. A video background, catchy phrases, and a simple CTA button is what makes visitors want to be part of the Ratio Coffee community. The playful and fun articles on their website also make a great impression on their visitors.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Elegant scrolling system with simple animations.

Harmonious colour palette.

Simple product pages featuring the items in action.

Non-obtrusive email signup feature.

A simple list of products.

Easy site navigation.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Interesting blog articles.

Customer reviews included.

User manual for all products included.

Simple call-to-action (CTA) button.

Cuppow was created with one simple idea in mind: to make reusable and eco-friendly food containers. Their website has a clean and well-organized layout and transparent product descriptions.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Simple and clear layout.

Full-width banner image.

Transparent product descriptions.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Well-organized product lists.

Uncluttered interface and minimal design.

The term ‘mole’ covers a number of sauces used in Mexican cuisine, including the famous guacamole. I Love Mole pays homage to these flavourful roots through a colour-infused site that packs a punch. All product-images are high-quality and they make an impression on the customer. What we particularly like is the colourful palette on their website and the short recipes thoughtfully placed next to every product – who wouldn’t want to make a purchase?

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Colourful visuals, including an excellent logo.

Full-width images.

Playful colour palette.

Fun “About us” page.

Easy to streamline.

Great “Product Reviews Section”.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

A wonderful section dedicated to their restaurant, which includes a menu and the option to reserve a table.

The Water Gallery is an ambitious art project that combines glassware craft with eye-catching designs. Not content with being only art pieces, their products also foster reusability – so no one is going to be throwing them away in a hurry!

Their website is organized in an uncluttered fashion which puts visitors’ attention on the products. Moreover, the seamless check out process makes payment super-easy for customers.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Elegant deployable sidebar menu.

Multiple high-quality pictures for each product.

Simple product pages featuring the items in action.

Easy check out process.

Uncluttered interface and minimal design.

Good product descriptions and specifications.

Simple and effective CTA button.

Informative and educational videos.

Teatox Australia is a health supplement founded in 2013 to help people achieve better health through their tea detoxing programs. While we can’t speak for its effectiveness, their Shopify design certainly caught our eye.

Their website features plenty high-quality and colourful images but still has an uncluttered interface. The menu section has clear typography and is positioned on top of the page. Additionally, the blog section is well-organized and features appealing images.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Unique blurb icons add a nice personal touch to the homepage.

Their use of product images with transparent backgrounds is a small detail that reveals a knack for visuals.

Easy access to products and shopping carts.

Seamless check out process.

The content on the website is focused on educating customers.

Well-organized blog section with appealing images.

Product features are explained in a clear manner.

The “Results page” creates trust in the brand.

Fashion Shopify Store Examples

We have to admit – we’re not experts when it comes to fashion, but we do have a great eye for outstanding design choices. If you don’t believe us, take a look at our picks.

Rhone was built by a group of professionals with a passion for athletics. They became discouraged by the lack of quality sportswear in the market, and decided to jump in and bridge the gap themselves.

Browsing through Rhone’s selection of products is easy and pleasant because of the high-quality images and the nice layout. The bold font makes a nice contrast to the light coloured background and turns customers’ attention to the products. On the bottom of the page, there’s a list of publications from famous magazines where Rhone’s products have been featured.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Bold fonts and great use of typography.

Eye-catching and effective CTA button.

Easy to streamline.

Full width and high-quality images.

The product images are displayed from more angles.

Well-organized product lists.

List of publications.

Easy access to shopping cart.

Informative and educational “Community” page.

Bluboho is a jewelry store that oozes elegance – the term “refined” is even part of their tagline. It achieves this look thanks to a well-executed mix of minimalism and sleek typography.

The nice layout and organization of the page makes visitors’ want to spend some extra time on the website. Every collection is packed with high-quality images that give a good impression on how the product looks. There’s a different category for every jewellery collection which makes browsing through the website seamless.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Simple rotating product images.

A vast selection of categories, which makes shopping simple.

Nice and clean layout.

Non-obtrusive email signup feature.

Full-width images and appealing photography.

Elegant fonts and sleek typography.

Easy to streamline.

Informative FAQ page.

Easy check out process.

Take a Shot is the brainchild of a group of young creatives who came together to develop a unique brand of wooden eyewear. Their products mix acetate and polycarbonate materials with bamboo, cherry, and walnut.

Every product is nicely presented with high-quality images which helps customers imagine themselves wearing the product. Easy page navigation and clear product descriptions is what makes shoppers want to stay a little longer on their website.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A great combination of regular product images with photos of live models wearing them.

They include sketches of the dimensions for each model, and it gives the page a whimsical touch.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Bold fonts that make great contrast with the white background.

Clear and informative product descriptions.

Solid promotion with videos of models wearing the products.

Easy page navigation.

Silk Laundry is a collection of classic silk pieces for women that defy trends. All of their products are handmade, and the operation is kept small so they can devote enough time to make each piece perfect.

Browsing through Silk Laundry’s products is pleasant and the high-quality images help customers envision how the products look and feel. We particularly like the informative product descriptions which have sleek and elegant typography. The website also has transparent “Shipping and Returns” and “Reviews” pages which builds brand trust.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A minimalistic design with gorgeous, color-filled images.

An integrated Instagram feed that doubles as a showcase for their designs, and as a testimonial section for satisfied customers.

Fun “Journal” page with short and informative articles.

Clear and transparent product descriptions.

Elegant and sleek typography.

Captivating CTA button in contrast with the white background.

Easy access to products.

Non-obtrusive email signup feature.

UKIES Shoes are a Spanish footwear brand that separates itself from the competition thanks to their patented nanoGel technology. This is made up of a dual layer system designed to keep your feel cool and comfortable – which happens to be the words we’d choose to describe their store. We particularly like the balanced color palette which puts customers’ focus on the products.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A classic, sober design that employs typography to its advantage.

Gorgeous pictures of each pair of shoes.

Full-width images in the background.

Product images displayed from different angles.

Easy access to products and payment.

Fun and informative blog articles.

Nice layout and well-organized product collections.

List of publications.

Transparent FAQ page.

Artistic Shopify Store Examples

We’ve already dabbled in fashion, so let’s go one step further and dive into the artistic deep end. Here is our selection of the best artistic stores.

Modern Market offers a large selection of designs and tools for photographers. These include Lightroom presets, legal forms, online lessons, page templates, and more. Modern Market offers it all, and it does so without dropping the ball on its design.

The clean and minimal design of Modern market’s website is enriched with tasteful photography. For every product there’s a description and instruction page, plus a video that further explains how to use every item.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A clean, minimalistic design based on pastel colors.

Fantastic landing pages for each product.

Full-width images and tasteful photography.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

List of publications.

Informative and educational videos.

Fun and informative blog articles.

Balanced color palette.

Easy to streamline.

IDRAW offers a collection of high-end sketchbooks custom made for artists of all types. They offer sketchbooks for comics, design including cars and shoes (seriously!), and manga. Each of their products includes industry reference materials for their specific purposes.

Easy to streamline and packed with full-width images – this website will convince any visitor to explore their artistic talents and buy a sketchbook. The bold typography in contrast with the background captures customers’ attention and makes them excited to learn more about the products.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

The IDRAW homepage is all about the sketchbooks, which is a smart choice.

Integrated Instagram feed – always a smart marketing tactic.

Full-width images and tasteful photography.

Bold and sleek typography.

Balanced colour palette.

Informative product descriptions.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Easy-to-use and intuitive interface.

Rokos is a collection of strange sculptures that do the unexpected. Their homepage, much like some of their products, features some unique design choices that pay off unexpectedly.

On top of the page, there’s a drop-down menu for every page category which makes browsing through the website seamless. With full-width images and sleek typography, Rokos is organized in a clutter-free manner that makes visitors want to stay longer on the website and learn more about the products.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A striking homepage header that’s among the best we’ve ever seen.

Great use of parallax effects throughout the site.

Full-width images and tasteful photography.

List of publications and testimonials.

Easy-to-use and uncluttered interface.

Balanced colour palette.

Nice and clean layout.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Pop Chart Lab is an online printer dedicated to the highly-specific craft of rendering data in charts and infographics. They offer hundreds of products, including their famous charts, stationery, and wall decorations. We’re particularly big fans of their cosmic exploration and coffee charts, and while we’re at it, the striking header on top of the page which immediately captures visitors attention. The bold typography matches the aesthetic of their products.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

This site offers an excellent example of how to display lots of items per page without cluttering – little spacing between items and compact typography.

Easy to streamline.

The white background emphasizes the products.

Bold and unusual typography.

High-quality images mixed with original graphics.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Tattly is a rising brand devoted to creating temporary tattoos. They have plenty of design options and a big team of artists that is constantly producing fun and playful tattoos for children and adults. The informal typography on their website matches the brand’s aesthetics.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Playful typography.

Drop-down menu.

Easy navigation.

Option to filter products.

Fun and concise copywriting.

Intuitive interface.

Pets Shopify Stores

Having satisfied our artistic sensibilities, it’s time to move onto a messier (and hairier) subject – pets. Here are our two favourite Shopify pet stores.

Modko is a Brooklyn-based company that strives to solve some of the issues cat owners must contend with, through modern design. Their first stop? Litter boxes.

The simple and easy-to-navigate website emphasizes products with high-quality images. Modko’s collections are easy to browse, every product is described to detail, and the check out process is seamless.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A modern, almost ‘antiseptic’ looking design that matches their products.

Intuitive and uncluttered interface.

High-quality images.

Nice and clean layout.

Informative product descriptions.

A drop-down menu that features product images.

Informative and transparent FAQ page.

Zee.Dog is to dogs what Modko is to cats. This company shares a similar goal, but with a focus on leashes, harnesses, collars, and toys. They even carry a product or two for felines, so they don’t feel left out. The main banner image immediately captures visitors’ attention and the striking CTA buttons drive online shoppers down the funnel. Every product is presented with a number of images and the drop-down menu makes browsing seamless.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Fantastic product category and homepage buttons.

A sleek widget that provides customers with handy size charts and a live chat option.

Captivating banner image.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Clear and concise website copy.

Eye-catching CTA button.

A drop-down menu with clean typography.

Central homepage header and a striking logo.

Home Decor Shopify Store Examples

Our last section is also our biggest by far, which is only fitting since it deals with a category we’re all invested in – home decor. These are our eight favourite (and most inspiring) home decor Shopify stores.

Hauser is an online retailer committed to providing high-quality house items that can transform every home into a cosy and warm spot. Hauser uses a drop-down menu to make browsing through their vast product selection super easy. In every full-width image, the brand has placed a captivating black CTA button which makes it convenient for visitors to make a purchase on the spot.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Drop-down menu.

Full-width and high-quality images.

Big, bold fonts and elegant typography.

Captivating CTA buttons.

Easy navigation.

Live chat messenger.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Hobbe offers a collection of stylish and comfortable rocking chairs. It’s the brainchild of a mother of two, who decided to bring her vision to life when she couldn’t find a suitable rocking chair for her own use. Hobbe’s minimal and clean layout is in line with the aesthetic of their products. We particularly like the full-width banner image and the minimal yet striking homepage header.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A sparse, modern design that gives an upscale feel to the store.

Excellent product photography that brings the chairs to life.

Clean and appealing layout.

Sleek typography.

A simple white background that empathizes products.

Intuitive and uncluttered interface.

Informative product descriptions.

La La Land is an online store that stocks products including home decorations, stationery, wall hangings, clothes, and much more from independent labels. The style is very modern and youth-oriented. The shop uses a white background and a pink colour accent to emphasize products. La la land’s collections are easy to browse and the centrally placed homepage header makes moving through the website seamless.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A colourful, feminine design.

A drop-down menu with clean typography.

Easy access to different collections and products.

Easy to streamline.

Fun and informative blog articles.

A white background that emphasizes the colourful products.

Ivory & Deene is an upscale home decor store that is heavily invested in helping Australian charities. When they’re not helping to save the world, the team focuses on selling all kinds of furniture and decorations, including upmarket products such as chandeliers. On the website, product collections are easy to browse, every item is represented with a number of images and the check out process is seamless. The full-width banner image is in line with the aesthetic of the store.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

An elegant, uncluttered design.

Intuitive and uncluttered interface.

Sleek typography.

High-quality product images.

Non-obtrusive email signup feature.

Instagram feed.

Floorplan is the only store on our list that carries rugs. Their passion for them stems from their long historical tradition and their belief that a great rug is a perfect item to tie a room together. Floorplan uses a colourful website design and bold typography.

What makes this Shopify store great?

Great use of calls to action on their product pages.

Simple drop-down menu.

Colourful palette and high-quality images.

Easy access to products and shopping cart.

Simple navigation.

Non-obtrusive email signup feature.

Haus is a home goods etailer that uses videos and full-width images to emphasize every item in its store. The website menu makes browsing through product selections super easy, allowing visitors to conveniently find their path to the desired item. Visual stimulation, big bold fonts, and easy navigation – that’s exactly what makes visitors want to spend some extra time browsing through Haus’ products.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

Gorgeous product photography.

Video background.

Full-width and high-quality images.

Easy navigation.

Bold fonts.

Flexible product grid.

Easy-to-browse product pages.

Mignon is a small online boutique that started off as a kitchen goods retailer, before expanding to include other types of housewares and party provisions. Their product pages are visually appealing and feature information about the design process behind every item. The central header makes browsing through the website easy and customers can easily find their way around product collections.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A beautiful, whimsical design.

Great product photos.

Flexible product grid.

Nice and clean layout.

Full-width banner image.

Clear product descriptions.

Transparent FAQ page.

Easy-to-browse product pages.

Finally, Brosa is a modest design studio with an ambitious dream: to create beautiful furniture at accessible prices. To achieve this, they decided to do away with the traditional middleman structure, selling their products from their own store. Brosa uses high-quality and full-width images to bring products to life and drives online shoppers into the purchase path by placing captivating CTA buttons. The centrally placed homepage header makes browsing product selections super easy.

What makes this Shopify store example great?

A minimalist, mobile-first design.

Central homepage header.

Striking CTA buttons.

Full-width and high-quality images.

Simple and minimalistic typography.

Easy navigation.

Balanced colour palette.

Conclusion

With a little work, any Shopify store can distinguish itself from its peers. All you need is a little inspiration for your design – although, every experienced ecommerce user knows that looks aren’t everything.

In this piece, we’ve offered 25 Shopify stores to take inspiration from, but the look of your store is not the only aspect you should be thinking about. With that in mind, check out some of our other ecommerce guides for improving your store:

Do you have your own examples of inspirational Shopify stores? Share them with us in the comments section below.

